Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Columbus via Shootout, 3-2

Columbus struck right back at 5:24 to narrow the gap to 2-1. Damon Severson (5th goal of the season) scored on a 42-foot snap shot from the high slot. The assists went to Adam Fantilli and Jake Christiansen.

The Blue Jackets tied the score at 2-2 at the 10:20 mark of the third period. The sequence started out looking routine. However, a tipped shot by Bean, (3rd goal of the season) that ramped up his stick off an initial shot attempt from Jack Roslovic, went in high to the short side. The assists went to Roslovic and Erik Gudbranson.The sequence started out in the Columbus zone with Philly's Owen Tippett turning the puck in trying to make a pass from his knees.

Cam Atkinson and Morgan Frost were healthy scratches. Rhett Gardner made his Flyers debut (7:26 TOI, 10 shifts, one blocked shot, 2-for-2 on faceoffs).

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play, including a full two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity. The Blue Jackets went 0-for-5.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster - 25 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink

74 Owen Tippett- 21 Scott Laughton- 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nic Deslauriers - 49 Rhett Gardner - [rotating wingers]

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

18 Marc Staal

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

In hindsight, the Flyers unsuccessful 5-on-3 for two minutes ended up proving costly. The Flyers generated puck movement and shots but could not bury one. Ultimately, though, the big turning point was Severson's immediate response to Konecny's second goal. Columbus had most of the late momentum after being mostly shut down for the first 45 minutes of the game.

POSTGAME 5

1) At 1:15 of the first period, the Flyers went on the game's first power play. The Flyers generated a lot of pressure and four shots on goal but couldn't score.

Through five minutes, shots on goal were 7-1 Flyers. Moments earlier, Farabee fired a low shot on net from the high slot, producing a juicy rebound.

The Couturier line kept the Blue Jackets hemmed in their own end for a full minute after the first period passed the seven-minute mark.

The Flyers 4th line got hemmed in and eventually, Deslauriers was called for a tripping penalty at 11:11. Philly waged a strong kill, including two excellent shifts by Konecny.

Shortly after Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead, they went to their second power play at 17:45. Mathieu Olivier was penalized for interfering with Hathaway. It immediately became a full two-minute 5-on-3 as center Justin Danforth closed his hand on the puck on the first faceoff. Later, Philly had a momentary 5-on-2 as a PK lost his stick. Philly generated several shots but no Grade A chances, and the power play went by the wayside.

2) First period shots on goal were 14-6 in Phllly's favor. Shot attempts were 27-17 Flyers overall but 16-15 Blue Jackets at 5-on-5. Scoring chances were 13-5 Flyers (Tippett had five scoring chances but none were high-danger). High-danger chances were 5-3 Flyers. Faceoffs were 13-7 Flyers (led by Laughton's 4-for-6)

3) At 3:58 of the second period, Laughton went to the box for a hooking minor near the Philadelphia net on Fantilli after Fantilli had a scoring chance from 10 feet. The Flyers once again killed off the penalty in good shape.

Ristolainen joined an attack as a trailer and received a pass from Konecny for a 30-footer from the slot. At the midpoint of regulation, shots on goal were the game were 17-11 Flyers (4-3 Columbus through half the second period).

The Couturier line continued to buzz and keep the Blue Jackets deep in their defensive zone.

Foerster tipped a shot on net from the doorstep at 12:12. Tarasov made one of his best saves of the game. At 12:40, Tippett fired a shot from the perimeter on goal for his seventh shot on net of the game and 13th shot attempt (four missed the net, two were blocked).

Columbus went to their third power play at 18:28 of the second period as Staal hooked Dmitri Voronkov. Johnny Gaudreau rang a shot off the post with 44 seconds left in the penalty. With 31 seconds left in the PK, the Flyers' Hathaway had a scoring chance. As the buzzer, Damon Severson was called for tripping Poehling.

Heading into the third period, the teams would skate 4-on-4 for 28 seconds before the Flyers went on a 5-on-4 for 1:32.

4) Second period shots on goal were 13-9 in the Flyers' favor (27-15 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 24-17 Flyers (51-34 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 9-7 Flyers. High-danger chances were 2-1 Flyers (7-4 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 11-7 Flyers (24-14 Flyers overall, led by Laughton's 11-for-16).

5) Cam York had a great scoring chance on the power play directly off a giveaway by Provorov. Later, Couturier had a Grade A chance from the doorstep.

Konecny and Severson traded off goals at 4:29 and 5:24. At 5:49,York went off for hooking and Columbus went back to the power play with a chance to tie the game. Poehling's shorthanded scoring chance was the best opportunity for either side.

Through 8:36, third period shots on goal were 6-3 Flyers. After Bean knotted the game at 2-2, Laughton returned to the penalty box on a hooking penalty at 12:58. Ersson and company stepped up to keep the score tied.

A scrum broke out after the whistle in the Columbus end of the ice at 16:41. Things calmed down before any penalties were called. A TV timeout ensued. With 2:03 left in regulation, Laughton fired a shot on net from the left circle. Tarasov handled it cleanly for his 38th save of the night. At 18:54, Ersson stopped a Cole Sillinger rebound attempt in close.

Third period shots on goal were 13-12 in the Flyers' favor (40-26 Flyers through regulation). Shot attempts were 25-20 Flyers (71-59 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 13-6 Blue Jackets (29-24 Flyers overall). High-danger chances were tied at 5-5 (12- 9 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 12-9 Columbus (33-26 Flyers through 60 minutes, led by Laughton's 12-for-19).

In overtime, Columbus added two shots on goal. The Flyers had one. Philly went 2-of-3 on faceoffs. In the shootout:

First round: Couturier tried to lift a backhander over Tarasov but the goalie made the save. Gaudreau got Ersson to commit first, moved left and tuck home the puck.

Second round: Brink's five-hole attempt was denied by Tarasov. Kent Johnson made a slick forehand-to-backhand move but couldn't finish off the play.

Third round: Foerster had a chance to prolong the shootout but was denied by a glove save to end the game.