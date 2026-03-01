Philadelphia Flyers acquire forward Boris Katchouk from Minnesota in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Boris Katchouk from Minnesota in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has acquired forward Boris Katchouk from Minnesota in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Katchouk has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Katchouk, 27 (6/18/1998), appeared in three games this season with the Tampa Bay Lightning before being acquired by Minnesota in December of 2025. He has spent the majority of the season in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch and Iowa Wild. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward has recorded 13 points (5g-8a) in 29 AHL games this season.

Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Katchouk has appeared in parts of four NHL seasons with Tampa Bay (2021-22, 2025-26), the Chicago Blackhawks (2021-24), and the Ottawa Senators (2023-24). Over his NHL career, he has recorded 36 points (15g-21a) in 179 games.

Additionally, the Waterloo, ON native has compiled 157 points (65g-92a) in 269 career AHL games. Last season, he established career highs with 21 goals and 49 points in 67 games, ranking second on his team in scoring.

Schmidt, 22 (2/27/03), appeared in 16 games this season with Lehigh Valley after being acquired from Tampa Bay on December 8. The 6-foot-6 defenseman has played parts of three AHL seasons, totaling seven points (3g-4a) and 139 penalty minutes in his career.

