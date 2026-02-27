Zegras winning Flyers over with unique, lighthearted approach

Zegras admits it's not the first time he's stirred that reaction, but he's unsure why.

"I wouldn't say I'm everybody's cup of tea," he said. "Maybe in terms of hockey, there's like, a perception of me that's like, X, Y and Z, but I think if you get to know me, I think it's different."

Every place he's been, from the NTDP to Boston University to the NHL, it feels like teammates and coaches always come to the same conclusion.

"I feel like he's a great locker-room guy," said Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, a teammate with the NTDP and at Boston. "He kind of brings everybody together."

Greg Cronin, Zegras' coach for two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, added, "He's a very likable person. He's a very positive guy."

But what makes Zegras so likable? Those who know him best had a few ... creative reasons.

"He's like a golden retriever dog, just so happy, so friendly, so energetic," said Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, a teammate at the NTDP.

"My first recollection of him is him showing up ... he's like that 'Spicoli' guy (from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High")," said Dallas Eakins, Zegras' first NHL coach with the Ducks.

Zegras can only laugh.

He understands he has a big personality by traditional NHL standards, but for him, it's just the way he's always approached hockey, and how he feels he best fits into a team atmosphere.

"I think it's just pretty natural," he said. "My dad's pretty loud. Sometimes I'll call him and he'll be yelling into the phone, and I'm like, so that's where I get it from. I don't know. I just love being a part of a team and having teammates and that's something that I thrive on. We're all in this together type of thing. I just feel most comfortable at the rink and around my buddies, so kind of just comes out, I guess."

The way it comes out has set Zegras apart. It's why when you ask people, "What's the first thing you think about when you hear Trevor Zegras' name?" you get some pretty unique stories.

The Rolling Stones video

Vlasic said, "We took a class (Popular Music & Culture: The Music of the Rolling Stones). One of the final performances was to perform a song. ... I know there's a video of it circulating in our group chat. ... We had a guy on drums. Somebody was playing the triangle. Somebody was singing. It was awesome, It was a funny thing."

Zegras might come across as Mick Jagger in any group setting, but for this one, he was Charlie Watts banging along on the drums.

"In college, I wouldn't say I was the most academically ... whatever the word is," Zegras said. "There was a class that you could take that maybe wasn't as advanced as some other ones, and the one was the History of the Rolling Stones.

"I took it with three of my buddies from the hockey team, and arguably it was the most fun I've ever had in school. The Rolling Stones are my favorite band, probably because of that class, and our final exam was to perform one of the songs."

Warmup cup check

Eakins said, "I always think about this one scene that I would see on a nightly basis at the games. ... I would look forward to it, because it was like, two exact opposites. So 'Z' and (Jamie) Drysdale were one of the last two out. The last guy out was our captain, Ryan Getzlaf. ... He's got old-school values, but Z and Drysdale would do this thing. They would touch each other's shin pads or something, but the last part of it was they would take the shaft of their sticks and nail the other guy right in the [groin]. Like, whack! That was funny enough, but what was really funny to me was watching Getzlaf watch them. It was almost like when a dog hears a weird noise and he turns his head sideways, 'Getzy' would have his head turned sideways, looking at Z and Drysdale there."

This is one Zegras regrets. Chalk it up to youthful inexperience.

"Yeah, that was true," he said with a laugh. "We don't do that anymore."