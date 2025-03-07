Postgame 5: Flyers Grounded by Jets, 4-1

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink

96 Andrei Kuzmenko - 21 Scott Laughton - 11 Travis Konecny

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - 22 Jakob Pelletier

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

32 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

Scratches: 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).

PP1: Ristolainen, Konecny, Laughton, Kuzmenko, Michkov

PP2: Drysdale, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Sanheim

TURNING POINT

The Scheifele line was largely shut down by the Flyers in Winnipeg this past Saturday. In the rematch, Connor, Scheifele and Vilardi inflicted a lot of damage and put the Jets in firm control of the game.

POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)

1. Stability and momentum: The Flyers played the type of game they could least afford to have against the club with the best record in the NHL this season. Philly took undisciplined penalties, got caught puck watching or chasing at times. They also were unable to string together consecutive shifts with extensive puck possession for most of the night. Overall, the underlying process was not good enough.

2. Key game for Konecny: The Flyers' leading scorer has been going through a frustrating spell for a few weeks. On Thursday, he attempted two shots but both were blocked. Konecny tried to do a little too much with the puck at times and was charged with five giveaways. He skated 18:43 across 22 shifts.

3. Bounceback game for Ersson? The Jets generated four of the game's first five shots on goal, two of which were tougher than average saves for Ersson. Subsequently, the Jets' top line took control of the game and rattled off three goals by 5:28 of the second period. Connor's goal was a makeable save opportunity in a spot where the Flyers could not afford to fall any further behind in the game.

4. Special teams: The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the penalty kill against the NHL's top-ranked power play. They were unable to convert their lone power play of the game.

5. Unity and focus before the trade deadline. Every team deals with potential distractions before the deadline. It cannot be used as an excuse for a subpar performance. But, for whatever reason, the Flyers never got untracked in this game until it was far too late to materially improve their outcome.