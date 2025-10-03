 Postgame 5: Flyers Fall on Late Islanders Goal

Emil Heineman put the Islanders ahead to stay on a transition rush at 17:06 of the third period. The assists went to Anthony DuClair and Barzal.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Nikita Grebenkin - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett - Trevor Zegras - Matvein Michkov

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers - Christian Dvorak - Garnet Hathaway

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Adam Ginning - Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

POSTGAME (5 THINGS REVISITED)

1. Remaining roster battles.

Nikita Grebenkin took the puck to the net for a good scoring chance in the first period. Later, he made a good forechecking play and got the net for his third shot on goal of the opening period. He made some other good plays as the game progressed.

2. Blueline depth chart.

Adam Ginning made two goal plays along the wall in the first period. Rick Tocchet also gave him regular time in the penalty killing rotation. Ginning was caught in between on the game-deciding goal. Overall, he played well in 17:27. Third-pair partner Egor Zamula had a tough game. Tocchet said afterward that the Russian blueliner needs to pick his game compared to his last couple outings.

3. Finding balance on the Zegras line.

The line of Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov looked dynamic in Wednesday's practice. They were held quiet in Thursday's game.

4. Goaltending performance.

Samuel Ersson looked very sharp in the first period. In the second period, New York struck for three goals on 12 shots. Two of the three (the deflection goal and the 2-on-0) were pretty much unstoppable. In the third period, Ersson stoned Mathew Barzal on a blast off a Nick Seeler turnover. The winning goal came on an transition rush.

5. Flyers power play.

The team canceled out a shorthanded goal against the first unit as the second unit struck for the goal by Cates. That was Philly's lone power play of the game. The Flyers went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.