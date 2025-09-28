Postgame 5: Flyers Drop Seesaw Game to Boston

In their first home game of the preseason, the Flyers dropped a 4-3 decision to the Boston Bruins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday evening. The Flyers are 1-3-0 in the preseason.

The Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the opening half of the first period. Travis Sanheim snuck down low and finished off a point blank power play chance near the left post. The assists went Christian Dvorak and Sean Couturier at 8:57.

With 0.6 second remaining in the first period, Alex Bump flubbed the puck behind the net. Johnny Beecher claimed it and stuffed up inside the right post for an unassisted goal.

The teams traded off two goals apiece in the second period to forge a 3-3 deadlock after 40 minutes.

Travis Konecny took a pair of minor penalties early in the second period. The Bruins converted the second into a power play goal for a 2-1 lead at 3:57. Nick Seeler blocked a Dalton Bancroft shot but the puck went right back to the Bruin. On a second effort shot, Bancroft scored. The assists went to Mason Lohrei and Hampus Lindholm.

The Flyers made it 2-2 at 7:34. Trevor Zegras sent the puck down low. Matvei Michkov put it across the paint directly to Nikita Grebenkin. Immediately, Grebenkin finished off the chance for a goal.

Philly notched its second power play goal of the game at 13:04. In a nicely executed puck movement sequence, Zegras finished off the play for his first preseason goal. The assists went to Michkov and Owen Tippett.

Grebenkin was awarded a penalty shot at 13:14. He had goaltender Michael DiPietro beaten but put his shot off the post.

Boston re-tied the game at 15:58. Michkov attempted to pass forward to Adam Ginning in the neutral zone. The puck went to the Boston defense. With the Flyers collectively caught up ice, Beecher scored an odd-man rush goal for his second tally of the period. Georgii Merkulov and Frederic Brunet drew the assists.

Boston capitalized on a turnover to take a 4-3 lead at 13:45 of the third period. Jeffrey Viel stepped around Helge Grans to move in and beat Samuel Ersson. Patrick Brown and Henri Jokiharju got the assists.

The Flyers attacked 6-on-4 in a latter third period power play but were unable to find a tying goal.

Flyers Starting Lineup

Christian Dvorak – Trevor Zegras – Matvei Michkov

Alex Bump – Sean Couturier – Travis Konency

Nikita Grebenkin – Jett Luchanko – Owen Tippett

Rodrigo Abols – Jacob Gaucher – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York – Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning – Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler – Helge Grans

Samuel Ersson

Carson Bjarnason

1. NHL forward regulars.

The Flyers game day roster features a host of their NHL regulars, especially among the forwards. Zegras and Michkov enjoyed a multi-point second period.

2. Familiar duo tops the blueline.

Travis Sanheim opened the scoring for Phlly. Later, Sanheim started the eventual Grebenkin goal sequence (although he didn't earn an assist on the play). York got involved, too, going to the slot. More quietly, York continued to make good plays in the defensive zone.

3. Ersson gets the start.

Ersson made his second appearance of the preseason. After playing 20 minutes in Montreal on Tuesday, the Swedish netminder went the distance against the Bruins.

4. Luchanko and Bump.

Jett Luchanko and Alex Bump dressed for the third straight game. As the game moved along, Bump moved down in the line rotation amid a frustrating night for him. Luchanko also seems to be pressing right now.

5. Abols competing for roster spot.

Rodrigo Abols took reps at center during the morning skate. He played left wing in the game. Showing versatility can help a player like Abols in a roster battle.