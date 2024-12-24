Postgame 5: Flyers Downed by Penguins, 7-3 

In the final game before the holiday break, the Philadelphia Flyers fell into a deep early deficit as they went on to lose to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-3, at PPG Paints Arena on Monday. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby enjoyed a four-point game.
The Flyers will go into the break with a 15-16-4 record.
The Flyers allowed four goals plus another that was disallowed on replay during the first period. Shots were 9-9 but the Penguins made theirs count.
At 1:29 of the first period, Pittsburgh scored on their first shot of the game. Sidney Crosby got the puck in deep and later centered a pass out to Bryan Rust above the top of the right circle. Rust ripped a shot (15th goal of the season) over Samuel Ersson through a partial screen. The other assist went to Rickard Rakell.
The Flyers evened the game at 6:12. Garnet Hathaway won a battle on the side boards and got the puck to Scott Laughton. Ryan Poehling passed back to Egor Zamula pinching on the play. Zamula's shot found the mark (2nd) to make it a 1-1 game. The assists went to Poehling and Laughton.