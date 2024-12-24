Postgame 5: Flyers Downed by Penguins, 7-3 

At 7:11, Rakell seemingly made it 2-1 as he scored off a pass from Crosby. The Flyers challenged the play for offside. The goal was disallowed on review. At 9:13, Morgan Frost put on a burst over the middle but was denied one-on-one by Tristan Jarry.

A failed clearing opportunity for the Flyers turned into a tic-tac-toe goal for Rakell (16th) at 11:53. The assists went to Rust and Erik Karlsson. The Penguins had two goals on their first four shots.

Heavy pressure by the Crosby line produced a power play at 14:53. Cam York was penalized for holding Rust. The Penguins dominated puck possession and eventually scored. Michael Bunting (PPG, 8th) had a tap-in off an Evgeni Malkin feed. The secondary assist went to Crosby at 16:15.

York returned to the penalty box at 16:43 on another holding minor. The two teams traded off odd-man rushes. Phil Tomasino, who drew the penalty on York, scored on the power play (4th) to make it a 4-1 score. Tying Mario Lemieux for the Penguins' all-time franchise assist lead, Crosby had the lone assist.

Despite Samuel Ersson giving up four goals on nine shots in the first period, head coach John Tortorella elected to keep the starter in the game. Instead, the Flyers shook up three of their four line combinations. Only the trio of Noah Cates centering Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink was left untouched.

The Flyers dominated most of the middle stanza, chipping away at the deficit and drawing back within 4-3. Shots on goal in the second period were 12-5 Flyers. However, a late goal by Pittsburgh restored a two-goal margin and ended the second period on a sour note for the Flyers.

At 4:29, the Flyers reduced Pittsburgh's lead to 4-2 on a goal that went the full length of the ice. Ersson stopped a puck behind the net and York outletted the puck up to forwards. In the offensive zone, Brink created time and space to make a cross-seam pass to Cates on the other side. Scoring a goal for the fourth straight game, Cates ripped a shot (6th goal of the season) past Tristan Jarry. The assists went to Brink and Cates.