Postgame 5: Comebacks Fall Short in 6-4 Loss in Carolina

In the first stop of their three-game southern road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-4, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Tuesday evening. The Flyers led 1-0, and later bounced back from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits before Carolina went back ahead to stay.

The game appeared to be headed for overtime entering the final minute of play. Carolina pulled out the win with 31 seconds left in regulation. Martin Necas (7th goal of the season) scored the game-winner as he pounced on a loose puck near the net.

After the first period, the puck was in the Flyers zone for most of the final 40 minutes. Carolina finished with 35 shots on goal among a staggering 87 shot attempts (32 missed the net, 20 were blocked). By comparison, the Flyers attempted 36 shots (16 on net, 10 missed, 10 blocked).

In a losing cause, Travis Konecny had a hand in all four Flyers goals, scoring twice and assisting on the other two.

Philadelphia assembled a solid first period, scoring first and doing well in the territorial battles. The game went to intermission tied at 1-1.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on a 5-on-3 power play rebound goal by Konecny (PPG, 6th goal of the season). The assists went to Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov. Morgan Frost provided an initial high screen on the Michkov shot.