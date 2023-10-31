Postgame 5: Canes Edge Flyers, 3-2

Carolina seemingly forged a 2-2 tie on a low-to-high play and rebound at 3:28 of the second period. Drury had the finish at the doorstep on a Jalen Chatfield. The Flyers challenged the play for offside and the goal was quickly taken off the board. Replays showed that Noesen entered the Flyers' zone ahead of the puck.

However, the goal counted next time around at 9:02. On a power play faceoff, Jesperi Kotkaniemi won a faceoff against Laughton. Noesen fed a pass to Michael Bunting, who ripped home a shot (PPG, 3rd) to tie the game at 2-2.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead at 16: 13. There was a puck battle to Hart's right. Kotkaniemi passed to an open Teräväinen (8th of the season) in the low slot, and Teräväinen finished it off. The secondary assist went to Bunting.

Carter Hart denied 31 of 34 Carolina shots. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 of 26 Philadelphia shots.

Morgan Frost made his return to the Flyers' starting lineup after being scratched in each of the previous six games. Laughton centered the fourth line, with Ryan Poehling exiting the lineup.

The Hurricanes went with the same lineup they featured in their shutout win over the San Jose Sharks, with the exception of Andersen in goal rather than Antti Raanta. Andrei Svechnikov played in his second game since returning from an ACL tear. He continued to be eased back into the Carolina lineup, starting out on the fourth line.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink

11 Travis Konecny - 48 Morgan Frost - 71 Tyson Foerster

44 Nick Deslauriers- 21 Scott Laughton- Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

5 Egor Zamula - 26 Sean Walker

37 Louie Belpedio - 24 Nick Seeler

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

FIVE THINGS

1) The Hurricanes generated two shots on the first shift of the game and five of the first eight in the game. The Flyers went on the game's first power play at 5:31 on a Brady Skjei high sticking minor.

At 10:05, Zamula made a nice diving sweep-check on a do-or-die play to break up a 2-on-1 play. Shots were still 7-3 Carolina. Two shifts later, Hart was called upon to make a tough stop on Noesen from below the dot.

2) The Flyers had a hard time finding time or space to make plays for much of the first period against swarming Carolina checking. The Hurricanes had most of the pressure but the Flyers found a way to take a 2-1 lead to the intermission. Philly came on in the final five minutes of the period.

First period shots on goal were 12-7 Carolina. Shot attempts favored the Canes, 18-12. Scoring chances ultimately favored the Flyers, 7-6 with an even 3-3 split in high-danger chances. Faceoffs favored Carolna 16-5 led by Jordan Staal going 6-for-8. Morgan Frost went 2-for-7 and Noah Cates was 0-for-6.

3) Atkinson was tripped by Skjei at 4:32 of the second period. At 8:05 of the second period, Seeler was called for interference, putting the Hurricanes on their first power play. Hart denied a one-timer by Martin Necas for a stoppage. Carolina won the next faceoff and scored.

Carolina was called for too many men on the ice at 12:05 of the middle frame. Frost set up a good scoring chance for Foerster in the slot, Andersen made the save.

Laughton got to a loose puck and had a one-on-one chance against Andersen. The puck was fired into the goalie's midsection. With 3:16 left in the period, Hart made an initial stop on a side-angle play but the put momentarily sat loose in the crease. A scrum ensued.

4) Second period shots on goal were 11-8 Carolina (23-16 Carolina through two periods). Shot attempts were 15-12 Carolina (34-25 Hurricanes overall). Scoring chances were 6-4 Flyers (1-1 high danger). The Hurricanes continued to dominate the faceoff circle, going 10-for-14 (26-for-35 overall). Jordan Staal was 9-for-12, Kotkaniemi was 4-for-5 and Seth Jarvis was 6-for-8. For the Flyers, Couturier was 3-for-8, Frost was 3-for-11, and Cates was 0-for-7.

5) The puck was in Philly's zone more than Carolina's again early in the third period but the Flyer had the first three shot on goal. At 3:32, after Frost won a draw in the Carolina zone, Foerster had a chance near the net but backhanded it just wide.

The teams traded off prime chances at both ends around 4:30 to 5:00 into the third period: Aho in the Philly end and Tippett in the Carolina zone. Hart and Andersen stepped up for saves. The latter play was created by Couturier, who chipped the puck past Jaccob Slavin, attempted a shot and then got the puck to TIppett in the slot.

Frost was denied on a wraparound opportunity but Carolina's Staal took a hooking penalty at 6:47 slowing him down. The Flyers generated one multi-chance flurry but couldn't put one home.

As play moved past the midpoint of the third period, Philly continued to generate heavy pressure. Then Hart had to make a spectacular skate save on Necas from the doorstep. At the other end, Konecny was all alone in front, but Andersen denied him.

After Carolina re-took the lead at 3-2, the Flyers were unable to generate many other scoring chances. Third period shots were 12-11 Flyers.