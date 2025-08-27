Flyers Release 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule

The National Hockey League, in conjunction with their United States media broadcast rightsholders, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and TNT, announced today the national broadcast schedule for all 32 clubs for the 2025-26 regular season.

Philadelphia will be featured on the national stage a total of 14 times, including six home games and eight road contests.

The Flyers will appear exclusively on ESPN a total of four times this season, including matchups against their intrastate rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 28 at Xfinity Mobile Arena and Jan. 15 at PPG Paints Arena. Philadelphia will also be featured on ESPN+/Hulu five times.

In addition, Philadelphia will be showcased on TNT a total of four times throughout the season, including two of the four matchups with conference opponent Buffalo Sabres. Those contests include a pair of midweek matchups on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET and on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at the KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. ET.