Flyers Make Changes to Training Camp Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers have made changes to their 2025 Training Camp roster, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

presser
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers have made changes to their 2025 Training Camp roster, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The following 10 players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F – Denver Barkey

F – Alex Bump

F – Alexis Gendron

F – Devin Kaplan

D – Emil Andrae

D – Helge Grans

D – Hunter McDonald

D – Ty Murchison

G – Carson Bjarnason

G – Aleksei Kolosov

The following player has been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Oct. 1:

F – Anthony Richard

The updated roster stands at 29 players.

News Feed

Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric Extend Partnership for 2025–26 Season

Postgame 5: Brink nets shootout winner in Boston

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop Seesaw Game to Boston

Flyers Make Changes to Training Camp Roster

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

PHI vs. BOS Preseason Roster

Postgame 5: Tough Night for Flyers in Hershey

5 Things: Flyers @ Capitals

9.25 Injury Update

PHI@WSH Preseason Roster

Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by Three Players

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall in Montreal, 4-2

PHI@MTL Preseason Roster

Hockey and Philadelphia communities mourn the loss of Bernie Parent 

Flyers Charities Set to Host 4th Annual Casino Night on December 4

Postgame 5: Flyers Win Marathon Shootout in Elmont

Flyers icon Parent lived life to fullest, like it was 'a beautiful thing'