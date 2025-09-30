Flyers Make Changes to Training Camp Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers have made changes to their 2025 Training Camp roster, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The following 10 players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F – Denver Barkey

F – Alex Bump

F – Alexis Gendron

F – Devin Kaplan

D – Emil Andrae

D – Helge Grans

D – Hunter McDonald

D – Ty Murchison

G – Carson Bjarnason

G – Aleksei Kolosov

The following player has been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Oct. 1:

F – Anthony Richard

The updated roster stands at 29 players.