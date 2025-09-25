9.25 Injury Update

Per General Manager Daniel Briere, please see the following injury update:
- Defenseman Ethan Samson has an upper-body injury and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.
- Defenseman Oliver Bonk remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
- Forward Karsen Dorwart remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
- Forward Lane Pederson remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
The Flyers play their third preseason game tonight against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. The game can be seen on NBCSP+ and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.