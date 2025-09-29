Flyers In-House Content Shop Recognized as 2025 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award Recipient in Partnership with Ryval Studios

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers award-winning in-house content shop, On the Fly Productions, announced that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has recognized the organization with a 2025 Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Award in the category of Sports Open/Tease. This Emmy® is awarded to the team in partnership with award-winning sports video production company, Ryval Studios, and recognizes the Flyers 2024-25 season open video, “Run This Town,” for excellence in a stand-alone sequence that opens a live or post-produced sports program.

See below for the honorees credited in directing and producing this sequence:

Producer/Assistant Director: Maxwell Farrara, Philadelphia Flyers Director of Video Production

Executive Producer: Jon Morgan, Ryval Founder and Executive Producer

Associate Producer: Christine Mina, Philadelphia Flyers Senior Vice President of Marketing

Associate Producer: Tina DiVilio, Philadelphia Flyers Senior Director of Game Presentation

"Winning an Emmy is an extraordinary honor and a reflection of the exceptional talent of our content team,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “Their passion and innovation continue to set the standard in sports entertainment, and I’m incredibly proud of the way the team continues to engage our fans and redefine sports storytelling.”

"Winning an Emmy award is always a huge honor and it's truly humbling to see our work win at one of the highest levels in the industry," Morgan said. "Everyone in the Flyers organization was absolutely great to work with and we credit them with giving us the reins to create such a cool piece. This is a huge team win for all!"

On the Fly Productions is the award-winning, in-house content division of the Philadelphia Flyers and Comcast Spectacor. From dynamic behind-the-scenes storytelling to cutting-edge game day coverage, On the Fly has established itself as an industry leader of full-service content production. Since its launch in 2021, On the Fly Productions has won six Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards and has received many other top honors, including Telly Awards, Golden Matrix Awards, Stanley Awards and more.

Ryval Studios is one of the fastest growing sports production companies in the country that is known for producing award-winning work for many of today's top sports teams, leagues, networks and brands. Based in St. Louis, MO, Ryval is the industry's only sports exclusive production company and specializes in intro videos, media days, branded content, campaign content, set design, post-production and more. Since its founding in 2020, Ryval has won 9 Emmy awards, a silver National ADDY and a silver Clio Sports award.