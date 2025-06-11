Flyers Announce 2025 NHL Draft Party Hosted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced it will host a 2025 Draft Party in partnership with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on June 27th from 6:00 – 10:00pm ET. The Draft Party will feature special appearances by Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty, Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet, Flyers alumni Mark Recchi and Todd Fedoruk, and more! Tickets can be purchased here.

In 2025, the Flyers have three first round picks, including the 6th overall pick. 97.5 The Fanatic will host a live broadcast throughout the evening to ensure fans are up to date on all the latest developments. Guests will also receive giveaways and can participate in raffles for autographed Flyers and musician memorabilia.

“The 2025 NHL Draft marks an important milestone for our team and we couldn’t be more grateful to share it in real time with our loyal fan base,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue and Business Officer, Comcast Spectacor. “We encourage fans to come to the shore, or join us from shore getaways, to celebrate a special evening with the Flyers and our great partner, the Hard Rock.”

“Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is proud to host the 2025 Draft Party with the Philadelphia Flyers,” said George Goldhoff, President of the casino resort. “We welcome fans of the Flyers from Philadelphia, the greater South Jersey area and beyond to join us for a special night to celebrate the team’s outstanding draft picks. Let’s Go Flyers!”

Tickets are $6 per person to commemorate the Flyers selecting 6th overall with proceeds benefiting Flyers Charities. A complimentary food voucher will be included with tickets and parking can be purchased at the venue. Tickets can be purchased here.