Flyers and Penn Medicine Announce Extension of Partnership to Advance Innovative Care Through Community Commitments

The Philadelphia Flyers and Penn Medicine announced today that they will extend their partnership to continue its impact on the local Philadelphia community. Through it, the two organizations will increase the existing Penn Medicine Assist program, Nurse of the Game initiative, Gritty 5K sponsorship, and create opportunities for critical care training for employees, players, and people across Philadelphia and beyond.

“Penn Medicine serves a region that prides itself on hard work and determination, so I’m happy that we can continue a partnership between a pair of organizations that really reflect those qualities,” said Kevin Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “We’ll keep translating the team’s on-ice successes into food for our neighbors, and we’ll come together to provide training to help members of the public take action to help save lives during emergencies like cardiac arrest in their communities. There’s so much we can and will do because of our shared commitment, and I’m excited to see where this takes us and our community.”

“Penn Medicine is a longtime Flyers partner and a world leading innovator, known for vastly expanding our knowledge of science and medicine while giving back to communities,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Spectacor. “This partnership is all about continuing to bring together two renowned brands on a national stage to help expand projects that benefit fans, patients, and the communities in which we operate. We couldn’t be more excited about the future and look forward to showcasing Penn Medicine’s leading care and staff throughout the season.

Shaping Philadelphia’s Future

The Philadelphia Flyers and Penn Medicine are committed to supporting patients, medical staff, and serving the communities in which they operate. This partnership will continue to expand the organizations’ leading community initiatives, including:

Penn Medicine Assist: A charitable food donation program that raises awareness around food insecurity. For every Flyers assist on the ice, Penn Medicine and the Flyers donate 50 pounds of food via Philabundance to support the Philadelphia community.

A charitable food donation program that raises awareness around food insecurity. For every Flyers assist on the ice, Penn Medicine and the Flyers donate 50 pounds of food via Philabundance to support the Philadelphia community. Nurse of the Game: The Philadelphia Flyers recognize outstanding Penn Medicine nurses at home games who go above and beyond in their roles and demonstrate clinical excellence and an unwavering commitment to care. They’re emphasized as an example of dedication to the people of the city and what it means to serve their community.

The Philadelphia Flyers recognize outstanding Penn Medicine nurses at home games who go above and beyond in their roles and demonstrate clinical excellence and an unwavering commitment to care. They’re emphasized as an example of dedication to the people of the city and what it means to serve their community. Gritty 5K: Penn Medicine is committed to continuing its sponsorship of the Gritty 5K, a marquee fundraiser that has raised over $750,000 for Flyers Charities. All funds raised support families affected by cancer and growing hockey in the Philadelphia community.

Penn Medicine is committed to continuing its sponsorship of the Gritty 5K, a marquee fundraiser that has raised over $750,000 for Flyers Charities. All funds raised support families affected by cancer and growing hockey in the Philadelphia community. Growing Innovative Reach & Support: Both organizations are committed to advancing care and reach, including CPR and Stop the Bleed training as well as donations to key cancer programs to assist with the continuation of Penn’s innovative research.

Reaching New Markets

Additionally, the partnership includes Penn Medicine’s sponsorship of the Philadelphia Flyers away jersey patch, starting in the 2025-26 National Hockey League season for the next four years. The sponsorship emphasizes Penn Medicine’s goal to deliver world-class care to patients around the world. The Penn Medicine logo will be displayed on the Flyers away jerseys in game action at tonight’s season opener versus the Florida Panthers at 7:00pm ET.