Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric Extend Partnership for 2025–26 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric (“NexGen”), a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (“HBOT”), today announced a partnership extension for the 2025–26 season.

NexGen_Flyers_PR Image_9.30.25
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric (“NexGen”), a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (“HBOT”), today announced a partnership extension for the 2025–26 season. The partnership will continue to provide Flyers’ athletes with state-of-the-art hyperbaric technology, including NexGen’s proprietary, patent-protected mobile unit system – the only platform of its kind in the nation.

NexGen’s innovative system allows for on-site, flexible, and advanced recovery treatments at the Flyers’ facilities, ensuring athletes receive immediate care tailored to the demands of professional hockey. The partnership also includes Flyers Alumni, ensuring former players continue to receive cutting-edge medical and wellness support.

NexGen PR Image

“Our partnership with NexGen Hyperbaric has become an invaluable part of our player care and wellness strategy,” said Ian McKeown, Vice President of Athlete Performance & Wellness, Philadelphia Flyers. “By extending this relationship, we ensure that both our current roster and our Alumni can continue to benefit from NexGen’s innovation and advanced medical technology.”

“We are honored to extend our partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers,” said Jonathan Rotella, President & CEO of NexGen Hyperbaric. “Working alongside the Flyers’ outstanding physicians and clinicians, our mission is to deliver the most advanced, evidence-based hyperbaric medicine available, and to support the health, performance, and recovery of the Flyers organization and its distinguished Alumni.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are committed to long-term health for their athletes and look forward to continuing to provide world-class, innovative care alongside NexGen.

