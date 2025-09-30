Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric Extend Partnership for 2025–26 Season

“Our partnership with NexGen Hyperbaric has become an invaluable part of our player care and wellness strategy,” said Ian McKeown, Vice President of Athlete Performance & Wellness, Philadelphia Flyers. “By extending this relationship, we ensure that both our current roster and our Alumni can continue to benefit from NexGen’s innovation and advanced medical technology.”

“We are honored to extend our partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers,” said Jonathan Rotella, President & CEO of NexGen Hyperbaric. “Working alongside the Flyers’ outstanding physicians and clinicians, our mission is to deliver the most advanced, evidence-based hyperbaric medicine available, and to support the health, performance, and recovery of the Flyers organization and its distinguished Alumni.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are committed to long-term health for their athletes and look forward to continuing to provide world-class, innovative care alongside NexGen.