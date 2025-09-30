Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric Extend Partnership for 2025–26 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric (“NexGen”), a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (“HBOT”), today announced a partnership extension for the 2025–26 season. The partnership will continue to provide Flyers’ athletes with state-of-the-art hyperbaric technology, including NexGen’s proprietary, patent-protected mobile unit system – the only platform of its kind in the nation.
NexGen’s innovative system allows for on-site, flexible, and advanced recovery treatments at the Flyers’ facilities, ensuring athletes receive immediate care tailored to the demands of professional hockey. The partnership also includes Flyers Alumni, ensuring former players continue to receive cutting-edge medical and wellness support.