Options Aplenty for Flyers at 22 & 31

The 2025 NHL Draft has been considered a deeper-than-average draft in terms of players with the potential to become solid pros despite the lack of a “generational” talent as judged by pundits.

Even with Monday's Trevor Zegras trade that included the 45th overall pick of the Draft, the Flyers currently hold six of the first 48 selections. This includes three picks in the first round (numbers six, 22, and 31).

Earlier this week, we looked at the abundance of natural centers (or center/wing swingmen) available in the crop this year. Most are viable candidates for the top five or six. We also discussed a few latter-round possibilities.

Now we'll cast out the net a bit wider. It's virtually impossible to predict how picks outside the top five to seven will fall, especially once the draft moves beyond the 10th pick. However, it is often possible to target a general range of picks where certain players may come off the board.

We'll look at two scenarios for what the Flyers may be able to do in the first round after the sixth pick: One looks at possible trade-up targets. The latter focuses on who may be available in the latter one-third to the end of the top round.

Trade up? Some potential targets

The following players are either unlikely or iffy to be available in the bottom one-third of the first round. The Flyers would almost definitely need to trade up into the top half of the first round for some of the more well-publicized names. In other cases, the mid-to-late teens may suffice.

In terms of the 22nd overall pick, the Flyers would almost definitely have to trade up significantly for any of forwards Roger McQueen, Carter Bear or Victor Eklund. Ditto for defensemen Radim Mrtka, Jackson Smith, and Kashawn Aitcheson.

On the borderline

Some of these players will come off the board before the 22nd pick (acquired from Colorado in the Sean Walker trade) comes up for Philadelphia. However, a few could slide through to potentially remain available. Some may require trading up into the teens.

The Flyers might need to move up a bit for winger Justin Carbonneau or defensemen Logan Hensler and Cameron Reid. Meanwhile, if any of centers Cole Reschny, Ben Kindel and/or Braeden Cootes make it to (or near) 22nd, the Flyers might have near the top of their list. Ditto QMJHL power winger Bill Zonnon, whom some compare to longtime fan favorite Wayne Simmonds.

The goalie factor

The 2025 Draft is one in which a goaltender could come off the board in the latter first round. Many pundits predict Joshua Ravensbergen will be the first goaltender selected. However, smallish but highly regarded Jack Ivankovic could challenge Ravensbergen as the first goalie off the board.

If the Flyers take three position-playing skaters in the first round, the team may instead target a goaltender with one of their three second-round picks (36th, 40th or 48th).

The Russia factor

As the draft moves to the end of the first round and/or into the second round, the Flyers potentially could have interest in some of the top Russian talents in the draft pool. In most cases, there is no rush to sign these players and bring them over. Instead, their development can be tracked over time.

The most prominent name is USHL forward Ivan Ryabkin (a potential "slider" from his original mid-first round pundit predictions before the season). Among players in the MHL (Russian junior league) or KHL: MHL power winger (6-foot-5, 219 pounds) Daniil Prokhorov, MHL winger Alexander Zharovsky (outstanding puckhandler and soft hands), and tall and mobile MHL/KHL defenseman Kurban Limatov (6-foot-4, 190 pounds with an aggressive playing style).

London: Culture of success

The London Knights (featuring Flyers prospects Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey) have won the Ontario Hockey League championship in back-to-back years. This season, the club also captured the Memorial Cup as the champs of the entire CHL.

When a team has such a well-established culture of success, its players often attract NHL Draft interest beyond the club's top two or three stars. Here's a Knights name to watch late in the first round or within the top portion of Round Two: defenseman Henry Brzustewicz.

Brzustewicz is not projected to be a regular point producing blueliner in the NHL. However, he brings a combination of size, mobility and competitiveness that could potentially slot him in the top 30 to 50 selections.