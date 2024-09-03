Offseason Spotlight: Travis Sanheim

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim is coming off his second Barry Ashbee Trophy as the team's top blueliner. In 2023-24, he put a down year from the previous campaign behind him to have arguably the best overall season of his NHL career to date.

As with most players, Sanheim's strong campaign started by reporting to training camp in the best shape of his life. He added muscle last summer and aced the exceptionally grueling training camp that head coach John Tortorella believes is essential to having a productive season to follow.

Recalled Flyers general manager Danny Briere, "Fitness-wise, he was one of the best conditioned players to show up and the way he performed in preseason, it got us really excited."

When the 2023-24 season rolled around, Sanheim achieved new single-season bests in offensive production with 10 goals, 34 assists and 44 points. He led all Flyers players with an average 23:48 of ice time per game. In fact, through the first two months of the season, only Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (26:01) averaged more time on ice per game than Sanheim (25:55) among all NHL position players.

Sanheim has played both left and right defense over the course of his NHL career but mostly played the left side of his pairings in recent years. That is, until 2023-24. Sanheim played the right side nearly exclusively last season, which enabled Cam York to play on the left (where the 2019 first-round pick is far more comfortable).

Another major area of note this past year: the coach-player relationship and mutual trust level between Sanheim and head coach John Tortorella improved immensely. By Tortorella's own admission, the two had a difficult first season at times in 2022-23. After some open and frank discussions, the two developed a stronger understanding about what each needed from the other.

"I wanted a higher standard. It wasn’t like Sanny was bucking it or anything, he was trying to get there. But it was a bit of a struggle," Tortorella said early last October.

For his part, Sanheim added, "It wasn't that he didn't like me or we didn't get along, but we had to get to know each other."

Last summer, Sanheim put aside trade rumors as he entered the first season of a multi-year extension. He strengthened his communications with the head coach and he poured all of his focus into getting ready for the season.

The results were gratifying, although the way the season ended for the team was a disappointment for everyone.

"We love that group and we didn't want this to end. Each day that we came to the rink, we loved it, we enjoyed it. I think that's a good thing and something that we can take moving forward," Sanheim said.

