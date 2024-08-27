Offseason Spotlight: Morgan Frost

In each of the last two seasons, Flyers center Morgan Frost has either led the team in scoring or ranked second on the club in scoring during stretches of 30-plus games. Now 25 years old and an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent next summer, Frost must put it all together for a full season.
In 2022-23, Frost dressed in 81 of 82 games. However, he spent a stretch from late October to the latter portion of November playing relatively limited minutes. Moved up in the lineup thereafter, Frost led the Flyers in scoring over the season's final 56 games. Frost finished the season with 19 goals (career-high to date), 27 assists and 46 points. Note: A lengthy injury absence for overall 2022-23 leading scorer Travis Konencny played into this outcome. Konecny remained the Flyers points-per-game leader and top full-season point getter.
Last season, Frost was scratched from the Flyers lineup 10 times between October 17 and January 4. However, after having an open one-on-one discussion with head coach John Tortorella on January 5, Frost started every game for the remainder of the season. He spent the majority of the second half on the top power play unit and the top six at five-on-five. Over a 32-game stretch (January 6 to March 16, 2024), Frost posted a team-best 27 points (7g, 20a). He also played some of the best two-way hockey of his career.
Unfortunately, Frost's offense dried up down the heart of the stretch drive. Tallying just three points in the last 12 games of the season. Even with his late-season production slump, Frost's 30 points over the season's final 44 games trailed only Konecny (33 points) and Tippett (31 points). In that span, Frost still topped the club in assists (22).
Frost focused on the positive aspects of his 2023-24 season, rather than dwelling on the negatives. He felt that he'd made progress overall.
"I don't think one game changes that," he said on Exit Day. "We all have to take accountability. There are things I know that I still need to work on, and our team needs to do better. But I love being here. I love the group that we have. I'm excited for next season."