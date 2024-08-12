Offseason Spotlight: Joel Farabee

Joel Farabee set new career highs in 2023-24 with 22 goals and 50 points. During the pre-All-Star Break portion of the season, Farabee was neck-and-neck with Travis Konecny as the Flyers' most consistent player over the first four months of the season.

Among Farabee's 22 goals, six represented the first goal scored by either team in a given game. He led the Flyers in that department through the All-Star break. Farabee, in fact, was among the NHL league leaders up through that juncture. Eventually, Farabee was surpassed by Konency (seven first-goal markers for the season) but he still finished second on the club.

Farabee's production in the pre-All-Star portion of the season was remarkably consistent. This period of the season included separate point streaks of seven straight game (January 12 to January 23, five goals and 10 points), five consecutive games (Oct. 19 to 28, three goals and five points), and a four-gamer (Dec. 7 to 14, three goals and four points). He also had runs of five points in five games (Dec.19 to 28) followed shortly thereafter by five points in three games (Dec. 31 to Jan. 31).

During that stretch, Farabee saw a lot of multi-situation usage. He was especially effective at five-on-five.

I think one of the things that I pride myself on is being able to play many different spots and things like that, but obviously personally, I'd love to be solidified in the top six and play as much as I can," Farabee said.

For the second straight season, Farabee dressed in all 82 regular season games for the Flyers. Keep in mind that Farabee dealt with offseason neck surgery before the 2022-23 campaign. He looked much more in the first half of 2023-24 to be the player the Flyers expect -- and need him to be.