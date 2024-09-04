Offseason Spotlight: Egor Zamula

Twenty-four-year-old defenseman Egor Zamula achieved his first full season in the National Hockey League for the Flyers in 2023-24. He dressed in 66 games, scored five goals, recorded 21 points, and compiled a traditional plus-three rating while averaging 16:03 of ice time.

Periodically seeing time on the power play in addition to being a semi-regular on the third defense pairing at 5-on-5, Zamula's nine power play points (two power play goals, seven assists) trailed only Morgan Frost (11) for the team lead. Overall leading scorer Travis Konency also produced nine power play points.

Prior to last season, the young Russian blueliner split portions of the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 campaigns between the NHL with the Flyers (26 games in total) and the American Hockey League with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (127 games, five goals,49 points). Unselected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Zamula was signed as a free agent on September 18, 2018, after impressing as a training camp tryout player.

In addition to making major strides on the ice over the last couple seasons, Zamula has acclimated very well to life in North American pro hockey. The former Calgary Hitmen (Western Hockey League) player now speaks fluent English and no longer needs an interpreter in interviews. A popular player among teammates, Zamula has allowed his naturally energetic, humorous and fun-loving personality to shine.

"One of the biggest positives with 'Z' is that he wants to learn," Flyers assistant coach Brad Shaw said on March 17. "He's coachable and he is diligent in his approach."

Both Shaw and head coach John Tortorella have praised Zamula's athleticism and ability to get shots on net from the point. His shot is not overpowering but it's generally accurate. The primary obstacles that Zamula needs to overcome to become a full-time member of the starting lineup are related to some of his reaction times and decision making.

"The American League is a hell of a good league [but] you have an extra split second to read a play and react. It's just a little bit quicker up in the NHL. We want to see Z play just a little bit faster with consistency. He has made some progress and that's why he's played a little bit more [since the early months of 2023-24]," Tortorella said Zamula logged between 18 to 22 minutes of ice time in a four-game stretch during early March,