After the opening month of the season, the Philadelphia Flyers own a 4-4-1 record and have accumulated nine points in the standings. Below are some interesting stats and facts through the October as the team gears up for a fourteen-game November stretch that has an even 7-7 split of home vs. away games.
October By The Numbers
1: Sean Couturier notched his first career penalty shot goal in the Flyers' 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on October 17.
2: Rookie right winger Bobby Brink notched his first and second career NHL goals in the Flyers' 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 26.
2.30: Carter Hart’s goals-against average in October, which ranks second in the NHL among goaltenders who have played at least 350 minutes.
3: The Flyers tied a single-game franchise record when they scored three shorthanded goals in the same game -- two by Travis Konecny, one by Sean Walker -- against the Dallas Stars on October 21.
3: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson has scored three goals on his backhand, out of his five on the season. The three backhander goals lead the league in that category
4. Flyers left winger Joel Farabee scored four goals in October. Last season, returning from offseason neck surgery, he had two goals in the opening month.
5. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim logged 25 or more minutes of ice time in five of the nine games the team played in October 2023. Overall, he averaged 25:42 of ice time per game; most on the Flyers and third-most leaguewide.
6. Scott Laughton collected a half-dozen assists in the Flyers' nine October games. He closed out the month with helpers in back-to-back games.
7. Owen Tippett notched seven shots on goal in two games during the opening month of the 2023-24 season: October 21 in Dallas and October 28 against Anaheim.
8. Travis Konecny led all Flyers players with eight goals and 11 points in the team's nine games in October.
9. In his 9th game as a Flyer, rugged veteran checking winger Garnet Hathaway jammed a puck between Carolina Hurricanes goalie Fredrik Andersen's pads. The goal was Hathaway's first as a Flyer and 59th of his NHL career.
25: Carter Hart recorded a 25-save shutout of the Vancouver Canucks in the Flyers' home opener on October 17. It marked Hart's fifth career shutout and second in an opening game at Wells Fargo Center. He previously accomplished the feat against the New Jersey Devils (25 saves) on October 25, 2019.
39: The Flyers have attempted 39 backhanded shots and scored on five of them, leading which leads the league in both categories.
200: Carter Hart made his 200th career start in goal for the Flyers on October 30 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
617: Entering the 2023-24 regular season, 612 skaters and 63 goaltenders have dressed in at least one regular season game in franchise history. Through the end of October 2003, the total number of skaters increased to 617. Ryan Poehling, Garnet Hathaway, Sean Walker, Emil Andrae, and Louie Belpedio all made their official debuts as Flyers.