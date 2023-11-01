October By The Numbers

3: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson has scored three goals on his backhand, out of his five on the season. The three backhander goals lead the league in that category

4. Flyers left winger Joel Farabee scored four goals in October. Last season, returning from offseason neck surgery, he had two goals in the opening month.

5. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim logged 25 or more minutes of ice time in five of the nine games the team played in October 2023. Overall, he averaged 25:42 of ice time per game; most on the Flyers and third-most leaguewide.

6. Scott Laughton collected a half-dozen assists in the Flyers' nine October games. He closed out the month with helpers in back-to-back games.

7. Owen Tippett notched seven shots on goal in two games during the opening month of the 2023-24 season: October 21 in Dallas and October 28 against Anaheim.

8. Travis Konecny led all Flyers players with eight goals and 11 points in the team's nine games in October.

9. In his 9th game as a Flyer, rugged veteran checking winger Garnet Hathaway jammed a puck between Carolina Hurricanes goalie Fredrik Andersen's pads. The goal was Hathaway's first as a Flyer and 59th of his NHL career.