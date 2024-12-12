NexGen Hyperbaric Partners with Philadelphia Flyers to Implement Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Current and Former Players

NexGen Hyperbaric (NexGen) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers, making them the first team in the National Hockey League (NHL) to integrate hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) into a comprehensive wellness plan that supports not only their current players but also alumni. This innovative step positions the Flyers at the forefront of player health and wellness, as they utilize NexGen’s proprietary mobile hyperbaric system. The Flyers’ commitment to using this advanced system reinforces their dedication to ensuring longevity, performance, and recovery for both their active roster and alumni.

By leveraging NexGen’s mobile HBOT technology, the Flyers are setting a new standard in sports medicine. As the first team in the NHL to offer cutting-edge treatment of this kind to existing and former players, the Flyers are creating a holistic approach to athlete care that extends beyond active play, ensuring that everyone who has a hand in building and extending the team’s legacy benefits from the latest in recovery science.

"NexGen Hyperbaric is a partner that the Flyers are very excited to be working with as we look to the future of advanced care for our athletes," said Ian McKeown, Vice President of Athlete Performance & Wellness. "It's clear that NexGen is aligned with our vision of the importance to enhance player performance and wellness, while being on the cutting edge of technology to give our athletes an advantage in recovery and overall health at all stages of their career and beyond."

A First-to-Market Approach to Player Wellness

The Flyers’ decision to implement HBOT into their wellness plan for both current and former players sets a precedent within the NHL. By being first to market with this approach, the team underscores their forward-thinking vision of what athlete health truly entails—recognizing that the physical and cognitive demands of professional hockey do not end when a player’s career does. By offering former players access to this advanced treatment, the Flyers are acknowledging the long-term impacts of the game, making sure those who gave their all on the ice have access to the best tools for recovery and cognitive health.

Enhanced Medicine: Unlocking Full Biological Potential

The Flyers are not just using hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat injuries; they are embracing enhanced medicine—a proactive approach aimed at optimizing the body and mind’s full biological potential. HBOT is known not only for accelerating recovery from physical injuries but also for enhancing mental clarity, improving cognitive function, and promoting overall wellness. This therapy can help the body recover more quickly, prevent future injuries, and sharpen mental performance—enabling athletes to not just heal but to thrive. By integrating HBOT, the Flyers are actively working to make their players healthier, stronger, and more resilient, taking performance and wellness to the next level.

Benefits of Caring for Former Players

The benefits of integrating HBOT into the Flyers’ wellness program are multi-faceted. For current players, HBOT aids in faster recovery from injuries, reduces inflammation, and shortens rehabilitation time, allowing them to return to top form more quickly. However, it is the team’s commitment to former players that truly distinguishes this partnership. The cumulative toll of professional sports can linger long after retirement, with many former players facing chronic pain, cognitive issues from concussions, and decreased quality of life. By offering HBOT, the Flyers are providing a lifeline that can help alleviate these challenges, delivering lasting benefits to those who helped shape the team’s history.

“By committing to the health and well-being of both current and former players, the Flyers are truly leading the way in sports medicine and recovery,” said Jonathan Rotella, CEO of NexGen Hyperbaric. “This is more than just recovery for the next game—this is about making sure that those who gave their all for the team are taken care of long after they’ve stepped off the ice. It’s a pioneering move, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

A Vision for Long-Term Health

The Flyers’ vision for player wellness goes far beyond the typical. By integrating HBOT into their holistic health strategy, they are investing in the future well-being of every player who has worn the Flyers jersey, ensuring that the best recovery tools are available at every stage of life. This approach not only helps current players recover faster and play better but also gives former athletes the chance to improve their quality of life long after they’ve left the game.