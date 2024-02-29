Tortorella has priceless reaction to shelter dog finding forever home

Flyers met mutt named Coffee Cake earlier in season

Torts and coffee cake

© Philadelphia Flyers

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

There’s nothing that paw-leases John Tortorella more than a dog finding their furever home.

The Philadelphia Flyers head coach had a heartfelt reaction when he found out a shelter dog named Coffee Cake was adopted in a video posted to social media.

Tortorella was visiting a Philadelphia dog shelter when he was surprised with the news.

“Stop it,” Tortorella said in the video. “…Oh, that is fantastic news.”

Earlier in the season, Coffee Cake met the Flyers before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Arena.

The female mutt was in the care of Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and lived in foster care homes for the past year.

Coffee Cake was featured on two episodes of Tortorella’s Hockey & Hounds podcast. The weekly show features hockey talk and an adoptable dog each week.

The Flyers head coach works closely with animal welfare organizations through his family’s foundation, The John and Christine Tortorella Family Foundation for Giving Back.

