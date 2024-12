Please see the following injury update from Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere:

F – Nicolas Deslauriers (Placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 9: day-to-day with an upper-body injury)

G - Samuel Ersson (Remains on IR: day-to-day with a lower-body injury)

D - Jamie Drysdale (Remains on IR: day-to-day with an upper-body injury)

The Flyers play the Boston Bruins Saturday, December 7 at TD Garden in Boston at 1:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.