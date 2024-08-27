Hometown Assist: Mango Tree Counseling & Consulting

Founded in Philadelphia, Mango Tree Counseling and Consulting specializes in meeting the mental wellness and community support needs of Asian, Asian-American and Pacific Islander diaspora communities in Pennsylvania.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

Over the 2024 offseason, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com has highlighted each of the five Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year.  The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

Mango Tree steps itself within four crucial values; belonging, community, honor and access. Specifically, it strives to remove common barriers that hinder access to mental health resources within the community it serves.

In addition to personal counseling, Mango Tree offers consulting services. Experienced staff provides training to programs, communities, and organizations interested in the intersection of race, class, gender, and sexuality.

In addition to working with private sector firms, the team has experience working with organizations and communities. The common thread is to create environments and cultures that foster a sense of belonging, inclusivity, and empowerment.

In all realms, Mango Tree takes very seriously the need to honor the identity and induality of clients, where they are now, and who they strive to be. As a guiding value, the firm pledges to honor the courage it takes to seek help and to turn towards client's vulnerability in finding the alignment that is critical to achieving self-realization and mental wellness.

Dr. Noel Ramirez of Mango Tree was the special guest of host Jason Myrtetus on the May 8 edition of the Flyers Daily podcast. Dr. Ramirez discussed the specific needs with the communities and diaspora cultures that Mango Tree serves. He also discussed the array of services that his firm provides.

For more information on Mango Tree Counseling and Consulting, visit their website at https://mangotreecc.com/ or call their administrative office at 501-295-3728.

