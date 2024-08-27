Hometown Assist: Mango Tree Counseling & Consulting

Over the 2024 offseason, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com has highlighted each of the five Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year. The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

Founded in Philadelphia, Mango Tree Counseling and Consulting specializes in meeting the mental wellness and community support needs of Asian, Asian-American and Pacific Islander diaspora communities in Pennsylvania. Mango Tree's mission is to provide culturally responsive mental health care, intersectional education, community connection, and affinity-based mentorship.

Mango Tree steps itself within four crucial values; belonging, community, honor and access. Specifically, it strives to remove common barriers that hinder access to mental health resources within the community it serves.

In addition to personal counseling, Mango Tree offers consulting services. Experienced staff provides training to programs, communities, and organizations interested in the intersection of race, class, gender, and sexuality.