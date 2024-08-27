Hometown Assist: Cultured Enuf

Founded in Philadelphia in 2017, Cultured Enuf has been at the forefront of aligning organizations' core values with their real-life corporate cultures. The goal: Building workplace cultures that empower leaders to attain sustainable and forward-thinking success.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

Over the remainder of the offseason, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com will highlight each of the five Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year.  The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

 Cultured Enuf's services revolve around three essential pillars: clarity, focus, and alignment. How is this accomplished? It is done through aligning internal resources, systems and processes to match the company's desired vision of the culture.

The first step is a cultural assessment of the client organization's practices, processes and policies. This is used to work together with the organization to uncover real-life obstacles, identify opportunities for cultural growth and collaboratively develop a roadmap to a thriving culture. 

From there, the next steps are to lay the groundwork to enact an action plan, and then to see the plan through to fruition.

The Cultured Enuf approach emphasizes collaboration,responsiveness, inclusivity, ongoing learning, and proximity to the communities that their client organizations serve. Cultured Enuf aims to make building an organizational culture simple, fun, and relational. 

In short, a successful organizational culture is one in which people want to work, want to stay, feel valued and, in turn, value their interactions with the community and the organization leaders themselves.

On May 1, 2024, Cultured Enuf's CEO and president Alyssa Vasquez was a special guest on the Flyers Daily podcast with host Jason Myrtetus. She outlined what Cultured Enuf is all about: How they go about helping clients, and the tangible and intangible benefits they've helped organizations. 

Specific client needs vary widely. Something all organizations have in common: collaboration, communication and creativity in building an ideal workplace culture.  

For more information, visit Cultured Enuf's website: https://culturedenuf.com

