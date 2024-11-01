Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 31 vs. Blues

Finally, a clip that is one of the reasons this feature started happening – you’ve seen the game-winning goal highlight, but we want to back it up a few more seconds to show you how this play started.

It’s Jordan Kyrou skating the puck out of the zone for the Blues, and he has his eye on a lane up the middle of the ice. That’s where Joel Farabee comes in. Farabee turned around and started skating backwards like a third defenseman while spreading his wingspan and getting his stick way out to his right, effectively shutting down that lane. When Kyrou pulled the puck back to regroup, it hopped off his stick, giving Scott Laughton the opportunity to grab it and go the other way.

That started the sequence that led to the goal, but that start doesn’t even come without Farabee putting himself in that defensive position. If Farabee isn’t there, or even if he is but he’s skating forward or not otherwise defending Kyrou that way, then Kyrou just skates ahead and enters the zone or plays the puck in. Instead, Kyrou tried to pull away from the pressure, and Laughton may well have just taken the puck away even if it didn’t hop away from Kyrou.

Honorable mention to Laughton for protecting the puck from two Blues after the zone entry and to Brink for outmuscling Ryan Suter, who’s not bad, in front of the net to get the deflection. No doubt it was a thrill for Brink, a Minnesota native who was playing youth and high school hockey in the state while Suter was helping the Minnesota Wild to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2013-17.