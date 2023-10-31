News Feed

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 30 vs. CAR

A dive into Monday’s 3-2 loss to Carolina

By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Egor Zamula is getting a bit of trial by fire in the current situation where both Marc Staal and Rasmus Ristolainen are injured. Although mistakes will happen, he seems to be getting more and more comfortable with the pace of NHL play, which of course is what the Flyers want to see.

A particularly effective shift for Zamula came halfway through the first period when he defused multiple Carolina zone entries and also positioned himself well at one point to provide support to Cam York when he was under duress in the neutral zone after a puck hopped over his stick at the Carolina blue line. Zamula punctuated the shift with a pretty breakup of a late-breaking 2-on-1 for the Hurricanes.

It cannot be underestimated the amount of lift a good fourth line can give to a team in the modern NHL.  John Tortorella is even loath to call it a “fourth line” because of the history of connotations that go along with it.  Monday’s line was slightly different, as the route to get Morgan Frost back in the lineup as a top-three center meant moving Scott Laughton down to center Nic Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway while Ryan Poehling came out of the lineup.

That line shone through near the end of the first period on the Flyers’ second goal. It came on a sequence that started behind their own net, where Deslauriers smushed Jack Drury in the corner where the Zamboni comes out. Deslauriers then received a breakout pass, carried it to the Carolina line, used Laughton for a give-and-go to gain the zone, and then looked for Hathaway headed to the net.

The only thing that interrupted the plans was that Brady Skjei blocked the initial pass.  But Hathaway stopped after reaching the net, as opposed to what often happens when the second player executes a “flyby”, crossing in front of the net and then off towards the corner.  Because Hathaway stopped, he was able to reach Deslauriers’ second pass attempt and poke it through Frederik Anderson for his first goal as a Flyer.  (Stick taps to the shoutout from the Ivy League.)

That goal followed up one from Owen Tippett, and this one may well have started while Tippett was still on the bench. He hopped on for a change, seen at the right blue line four seconds into this clip.  Instead of flying right towards the puck carrier, he laid in wait, guessing that an attempted zone entry might happen in front of the Flyers bench.  That’s where the pass went, and Tippett was waiting there to pick it off.  He then executed a give-and-go with Sean Couturier to essentially end up on a breakaway.

Don’t be surprised if that Carolina team showed a bit of a crystal-ball glimpse of what the Flyers might look like down the road.  The Hurricanes are in their sixth season playing for Rod Brind’Amour, whose standards for work ethic and attention to detail are extremely similar to that of John Tortorella. They have gotten very good at that over the past five years.  In the first two seasons, the Hurricanes finished fourth in the Metropolitan Division, but made the playoffs and proved to be a very tough out.  The last three years, they have won their division – the Metro twice, and the temporary Central Division during the 2020-21 season. They have done all of that without a high-performance superstar, as Sebastian Aho has led the club in points per game each of those five seasons and has never been better than an eyelash above a point-per-game average. It would not be a shock to look backwards in five years and realize the Flyers had started on a similar trajectory on their own timeframe.