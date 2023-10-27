Highlights Beyond Highlights - Oct. 25 vs. Minnesota

Seeler pulled off his move against his hometown team. Not only did Seeler attend Eden Praire HS in Minnesota and later the University of Minnesota, but the Wild drafted him in 2011 and he later played 99 games for the club. But that wasn’t the biggest event for a Flyer against their hometown Minnesota team – that goes to Bobby Brink, who scored two goals against the team that captured his interest while he attended Minnetonka HS. It has run in the water in recent years – Noah Cates, who attended Stillwater HS and Minnesota-Duluth, made his NHL debut against the Wild in 2022 and had a goal and an assist over the two games between the clubs last season.