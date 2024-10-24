Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 23 vs Capitals

On paper or just checking the score on your phone, Wednesday’s game comes across as another loss for the Flyers – at 1-5-1, it’s certainly more than the team would like to have seven games into the season.

But this one offered light at the end of the tunnel. The general malaise that had enveloped the team from sometime in the Seatlte game through the first half of this contest suddenly began to lift in the second half of the first period. Coming out of a TV timeout late in the second, suddenly the Flyers were back to their old selves.

So whereas many were still scratching their heads even partway through Wednesday’s contest, the club was able to build a platform towards breaking out of this skid hopefully this weekend against Minnesota and Montreal.

When pucks aren’t going in, all a team can do is buckle down and work hard to try and generate some breaks. Travis Konecny was doing that throughout the game. In this clip, before the Flyers started to turn things around, he makes a great backcheck play to prevent a scoring chance.