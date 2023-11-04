Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 3 at Buffalo

A goaltender (usually) can’t stop what he can’t see, so after a game on Wednesday where they couldn’t cash in on so many chances against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Flyers started out with a different approach. Scott Laughton’s perfectly-placed top-corner shot was aided by Joel Farabee cutting in front of the goal and screening Luukkonen just long enough that he couldn’t react to the shot.
Congratulations to Louie Belpedio, who scored a goal a couple decades in the making. The 27-year-old picked up his first NHL goal early in the first period to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. It was a great moment coming nine years after he was drafted and six years after he turned pro following a four-year career at Miami of Ohio.
Travis Konecny’s breakaway goal goes down in the history books as an unassisted tally, but you can give Morgan Frost and Tyson Foerster honorary apples on this one. Frost pestered JJ Peterka out of the corner up the wall, and Foerster moved in with more pressure to force Peterka into a turnover. Konecny was able to jump onto the loose puck with speed and was three strides up the ice before the nearest Sabre was able to give chase.