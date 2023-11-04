Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 3 at Buffalo

Travis Konecny’s breakaway goal goes down in the history books as an unassisted tally, but you can give Morgan Frost and Tyson Foerster honorary apples on this one. Frost pestered JJ Peterka out of the corner up the wall, and Foerster moved in with more pressure to force Peterka into a turnover. Konecny was able to jump onto the loose puck with speed and was three strides up the ice before the nearest Sabre was able to give chase.