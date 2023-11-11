News Feed

5 Things: Flyers @ Kings

5 Things: Flyers @ Kings
Postgame 5: Flyers Double Up Ducks, 6-3

Postgame 5: Flyers Double Up Ducks, 6-3
Friday Forecheck: November 11, 2023

Friday Forecheck: November 11, 2023
5 Things: Flyers @ Ducks

5 Things: Flyers @ Ducks
Former Captain Mike Richards Returns for Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game

Former Captain Mike Richards Returns for Flyers vs. Bruins Alumni Game
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 7 vs. San Jose

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 7 vs. San Jose
Postgame 5: Flyers Fall Short in San Jose, 2-1

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall Short in San Jose, 2-1
5 Things: Flyers vs. Sharks

5 Things: Flyers vs. Sharks
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles
5 Things: Flyers vs. Kings

5 Things: Flyers vs. Kings
Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 3 at Buffalo

Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 3 at Buffalo
Postgame 5: Offense, Ersson Lift Flyers to 5-1 win in Buffalo

Postgame 5: Offense, Ersson Lift Flyers to 5-1 win in Buffalo
5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres

5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres
Friday Forecheck: November 3, 2023

Friday Forecheck: November 3, 2023
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 1 vs. Buffalo

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 1 vs. Buffalo
Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 5-2 Decision to Sabres

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 5-2 Decision to Sabres
Hathaway, Flyers & Sabres To Support Lewiston, Maine

Hathaway, Flyers & Sabres To Support Lewiston, Maine
October By The Numbers

October By The Numbers

Highlights beyond Highlights- Nov. 10 vs. Anaheim

Little things from the Flyers’ 6-3 win over the Ducks

highlights-11.10
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers’ first two goals were of the hard-working variety. Before Sean Couturier made it 1-0, Tyson Foerster did quite a bit to keep the pressure alive. Foerster forced a turnover behind the net that turned into a high-danger chance and then applied pressure immediately afterward that disrupted Anaheim’s attempt to clear. That led to the rebound that Couturier knocked home.

That goal from Couturier created what could be considered a two-goal swing after Sam Ersson’s first spectacular save of the night that happened prior to the rush. Ersson stoned a wide-open Mason McTavish 4:11 into the game; Couturier made it 1-0 about 50 seconds later. Without that save, the game starts completely differently and likely takes a different course.

PHI@ANA: Couturier opens scoring

Louie Belpedio’s pretty goal was set up by an underrated feed from Joel Farabee. Farabee entered the zone and the defense basically shifted to the side to leave Farabee a lane to shoot rather than pass. But Farabee was able to slide a feed past those defenders to a crashing Belpedio, who never gave Lukas Dostal a chance.

PHI@ANA: Belpedio nets a goal

The second half of the second period was largely about survival for the Flyers, who had to deal with three Anaheim power plays. They snuffed out two of them thanks to many little plays. One of them was this play by Egor Zamula which came after the Flyers tried to pressure offensively while shorthanded. Anaheim was able to create a rush the other way that would have had the Flyers in trouble if it had entered the zone, but Zamula made this impressive stop that turned the Ducks away at the blue line and actually turned the Flyers going the other way again.

PHI@ANA: Zamula kills off penalty