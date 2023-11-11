Highlights beyond Highlights- Nov. 10 vs. Anaheim

The Flyers’ first two goals were of the hard-working variety. Before Sean Couturier made it 1-0, Tyson Foerster did quite a bit to keep the pressure alive. Foerster forced a turnover behind the net that turned into a high-danger chance and then applied pressure immediately afterward that disrupted Anaheim’s attempt to clear. That led to the rebound that Couturier knocked home.

That goal from Couturier created what could be considered a two-goal swing after Sam Ersson’s first spectacular save of the night that happened prior to the rush. Ersson stoned a wide-open Mason McTavish 4:11 into the game; Couturier made it 1-0 about 50 seconds later. Without that save, the game starts completely differently and likely takes a different course.