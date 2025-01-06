Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 5 vs. Maple Leafs

The Flyers had a solid defensive game for most of the night against a very good Maple Leafs team, save for one or two moments in the first period. Here’s a look at two plays that were part of that effort.

Noah Cates has been a remarkable force all over the ice for the past several weeks. This is a high-up look at a play he made in the first period because it wasn’t anything that normal television footage would pick up. Cates is prepared to defend the neutral zone and is indicated by the red circle that starts near the defensive blue line. During this time, the puck is back in the Toronto zone and is last handled by the left-side defenseman, indicated briefly by the black circle. He wants to feed it up the near wall to a forward at the Flyers blue line. Cates picks up on this immediately, and rushes to get into the passing lane; he anticipates it in enough time to completely intercept the play and send it back in the other direction.