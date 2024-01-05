Highlights Beyond Highlights: Jan. 4 vs. Blue Jackets

There were a couple neat things about Travis Konecny’s second goal. First is that the scoring chance is created by Joel Farabee taking a crossing pattern through the zone. Even though he doesn’t actually cross paths with Konecny, Farabee’s route is enough to draw both Columbus forwards his way. He’s then able to slide the puck off the backhand to a streaking Konecny, who goes to the net and gets rewarded.

The other thing about this clip is to make sure you appreciate the outstanding toe drag.