First up today is an underrated veteran play from Marc Staal. This puck gets fired around the boards and Travis Konecny is unable to settle it. That leaves Staal caught a little bit as Columbus exits the zone, and he tries to catch up with a defensive play, but the Columbus forward pokes the puck ahead. If Staal continues into the forward’s path, he’s going to be called for interference. Instead, he lets himself fall to the ice, and that impedes the Blue Jacket’s path to the puck just enough to allow Joel Farabee to catch up to it first.
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Jan. 4 vs. Blue Jackets
Noticable moments in Thursday’s 3-2 shootout setback.
There were a couple neat things about Travis Konecny’s second goal. First is that the scoring chance is created by Joel Farabee taking a crossing pattern through the zone. Even though he doesn’t actually cross paths with Konecny, Farabee’s route is enough to draw both Columbus forwards his way. He’s then able to slide the puck off the backhand to a streaking Konecny, who goes to the net and gets rewarded.
The other thing about this clip is to make sure you appreciate the outstanding toe drag.
The Flyers got back to their shot-blocking ways, getting in front of 22 Columbus bids after only blocking eight in Edmonton. It was a game-long thing, with the first block coming 46 seconds in by Garnet Hathaway and the last coming from Rasmus Ristolainen just before the halfway point of overtime.