Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan 23 vs. Rangers

The Flyers played a game that they felt was a lot closer than the 6-1 final, and it was really even a bit closer than the 4-1 score that was on the board before the Flyers pulled their goalie late in the third period. Here’s some plays from the contest.

The first goal is an illustration of what Jason Myrtetus likes to call a two-goal swing – a great save at one end followed by a goal at the other end. The Flyers were the beneficiary of this one, as a great Sam Ersson save led to the break that resulted in Owen Tippett’s goal. Also note how one nifty pass off the boards turns this into a 3-on-1.