Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan 23 vs. Rangers

Plays of note from last night's contest

hbh-1.24
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers played a game that they felt was a lot closer than the 6-1 final, and it was really even a bit closer than the 4-1 score that was on the board before the Flyers pulled their goalie late in the third period. Here’s some plays from the contest.

The first goal is an illustration of what Jason Myrtetus likes to call a two-goal swing – a great save at one end followed by a goal at the other end. The Flyers were the beneficiary of this one, as a great Sam Ersson save led to the break that resulted in Owen Tippett’s goal. Also note how one nifty pass off the boards turns this into a 3-on-1.

Samuel Ersson stops the puck, leading to Owen Tippett's goal

Joel Farabee has gotten back to creating chances regularly since he left the lineup for a few games earlier this month. Here’s a look at a play where Farabee seems to be in a harmless location on the end boards, but he’s able to make a great pass out in front to Matvei Michkov.

Joel Farabee makes a nice pass out in front to Matvei Michkov

And finally, here’s a look at the defensive side of Michkov’s game that John Tortorella has said is starting to develop. Very early on in this sequence, Michkov recognizes that the Rangers have taken over with an opportunity to break out, and he quickly starts on the backcheck. As the play comes across the red line, he gets dialed in on K’Andre Miller. It’s these early decisions that ended up putting Michkov exactly in the right place to break up the late centering pass to Miller, who would have had Sam Ersson dead to rights if Michkov didn’t play it as well as he did.

Matvei Michkov's backcheck leads to a nice defensive play

