Egor Zamula had himself a day, and his second goal perhaps shows that some of the confidence he’s been gleaning on the power play is crossing over to even-strength play. This goal starts with a great forecheck by Cam Atkinson, who goes after an Ottawa defender and steals the puck before chipping it up the wall to Joel Farabee, who finds Zamula in the high slot.
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Jan. 21 vs. Senators
A look at some plays from Sunday’s matinee.
Halfway through the second period, Noah Cates does a fantastic job drawing a penalty on a fairly innocuous play. The puck was lifted to the Ottawa line, where Jacob Bernard-Docker knocked it down. But Cates made a great play to knock it away from him, and then drew a penalty as he went to accelerate into the zone.
That led to the Flyers’ second power-play goal, set up by Zamula. Notice here, as Brian Boucher points out at the end, how Zamula shakes-and-bakes to his right, pulling all the Ottawa defenders to one side of the slot. That opens things up for Farabee to fire a puck off the post and in.