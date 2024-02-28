Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 27 vs. Lightning

Some details behind an electrifying win over the Lightning.

smip
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

On a night at Wells Fargo Center that was memorable for more than one reason, the Flyers did their part by shocking Tampa Bay with three goals in the first seven minutes of the third period en route to a 6-2 win that was enhanced by a pair of empty-net goals.  The Flyers were energized coming out for the third period and took charge of a vital contest while Tampa Bay dimmed in the final 20 minutes.

Before we get to the goals, here’s a Garnet Hathaway appreciation moment.  Recall that the game was still very much up for grabs at this point; in fact, Tampa had just tied the contest and was looking for more.  Not only does Hathaway give up his foot for one of the six Nikita Kucherov shots the Flyers blocked on the night, but he stays out and gets a stick on another zone entry before heading to the bench.

TBL@PHI: Hathaway blocks the shot

Bobby Brink wasted no time in plugging himself back into the Flyers offense.  Recalled earlier in the day, Brink scored just over two minutes into the game. Notable here is the feed from Marc Staal, a puck floated out to center through midair that comes to Morgan Frost, who springs Brink. This is a trend not only in the Flyers’ game, but around the NHL, and Staal has been around long enough to have played in an era where this wasn’t done at all.  But the veteran executed the outlet well, and it was a crucial goal in establishing control early on.

Tyson Foerster has provided an offensive spark at just the right time, returning to the lineup at the same point that Travis Konecny exited with an upper body issue.  On his goal, it seems apparent that Andrei Vasilevsky was expecting this shot to come from Foerster’s forehand through the Tampa players, as you’ll hear Brian Boucher describe on the replay.  Note that Vasilevskiy’s giant glove is poised to grab any shot that comes that way. Instead, Foerster deftly pulls the puck between his feet and then gets off a backhander that Vasilevskiy cannot recover in time to stop.  It was the very jolt the Flyers needed to start the third period.

Our last look of the evening goes to Noah Cates, who set up Travis Sanheim’s goal. Cates was seemingly everywhere tonight, and on this one he’s persistent to get up the near wall despite being zapped by Kucherov, and then he’s able to pull away and wait for Sanheim to arrive for the scoring chance. Cates later scored the first empty-netter to cap off a great evening.

And finally, stick taps to the fantastic staff at Wells Fargo Center that went to work getting the building back up after the first-period power outage.  It’s easy to forget that just about every single screen and surface you look at in the building and most of the places where you scan your tickets to enter, make purchases, and even engage in some fan experiences are all connected to servers and other infrastructure that don’t like it when the power goes out. IT manager Steve Boone passing me in the press box on a dead sprint will be a lasting memory of this season.  Kudos to the building and IT leadership team of Phil Laws, Mike Sulkes, Meredith Smith, and their entire staffs for doing the best they could under trying circumstances.

News Feed

Postgame 5: Flyers Strike Down Lightning, 6-2

5 Things: Flyers vs. Lightning

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 25 vs. Penguins

Postgame 5: Flyers Run Out of Comebacks in 7-6 Loss to Pens

5 Things: Flyers @ Penguins

Postgame 5: Flyers Outplay Rangers, Lose 2-1

5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers

Friday Forecheck: TK Surging Since All-Star Break

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 21 vs. Blackhawks

Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Chicago, 3-1

5 Things: Flyers @ Blackhawks

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Farm Report: Collegiate Prospects

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 17 vs. Devils

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall, 6-3, in Stadium Series

Five Things: Flyers vs. Devils (Stadium Series)

Friday Forecheck: A New Era of Captaincy

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 15 vs. Maple Leafs