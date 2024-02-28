Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 27 vs. Lightning

On a night at Wells Fargo Center that was memorable for more than one reason, the Flyers did their part by shocking Tampa Bay with three goals in the first seven minutes of the third period en route to a 6-2 win that was enhanced by a pair of empty-net goals. The Flyers were energized coming out for the third period and took charge of a vital contest while Tampa Bay dimmed in the final 20 minutes.

Before we get to the goals, here’s a Garnet Hathaway appreciation moment. Recall that the game was still very much up for grabs at this point; in fact, Tampa had just tied the contest and was looking for more. Not only does Hathaway give up his foot for one of the six Nikita Kucherov shots the Flyers blocked on the night, but he stays out and gets a stick on another zone entry before heading to the bench.