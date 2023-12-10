Highlights Beyond Highlights: Dec. 9 vs. COL

It perhaps cannot be understated how different this night may have been without this backcheck by Tyson Foerster. Note that the game is about 15 seconds old when Foerster gets back and gets a stick on this early chance from Cale Makar for the first of the Flyers’ 23 blocks on the game. Carter Hart had moved well and probably had the shot covered, but there’s no need to worry with Foerster getting back like that. If it goes in, it changes the course of the entire game.