It perhaps cannot be understated how different this night may have been without this backcheck by Tyson Foerster. Note that the game is about 15 seconds old when Foerster gets back and gets a stick on this early chance from Cale Makar for the first of the Flyers’ 23 blocks on the game. Carter Hart had moved well and probably had the shot covered, but there’s no need to worry with Foerster getting back like that. If it goes in, it changes the course of the entire game.
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Dec. 9 vs. COL
Some moments from a fun win in Denver.
We’ll back up Travis Konecny’s first goal to another great play by Foerster. The puck comes to him along the wall, and he’s aware that Sean Couturier is up the ice somewhere. Instead of an ordinary feed to Konecny, Foerster puts the puck on a cloud towards where he thinks Couturier is. Konecny, seeing this, doesn’t waste any time getting the engines going to attack the Colorado net, so he’s in perfect position past the defense by the time Couturier settles Foerster’s airmail delivery.
Egor Zamula has had some sneaky-good games lately, and he provided another one tonight. On this particular play, Colorado is building what could turn into a scoring chance, but Zamula snuffs it right off the stick of an Avs attacker and sends it the other way to Foerster, who ends up with a scoring chance of his own.