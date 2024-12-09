Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 8 vs. Utah HC

The last mention for this game goes to Scott Laughton, who makes a quiet unappreciated play on a late-second-period penalty kill. He and Travis Konecny are at the end of a shift, and Konency is headed to the bench after feeding it ahead to Laughton. It would be simple and rather common for Laughton to just dump this puck in and change himself, but instead he takes the opportunity to lift a fly ball to goaltender Jaxson Stauber and then follow it up. This leaves Stauber with no choice but to freeze the puck for a Flyers offensive zone faceoff, which Noah Cates then won. This whole sequence killed an extra 15 or so seconds off the penalty versus if Laughton had just gained the red line and dumped it in.