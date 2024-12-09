First a look at the two Flyers goals from the standpoint of the assists. On Joel Farabee’s goal, Nick Seeler does well to keep this play alive after the pass from Travis Konecny in the corner was forced wide of Seeler by the Utah defense. Seeler was not only able to quickly switch to the backhand, but as he settled the puck he also gained good body position on Utah’s Matias Maccelli and then spun away into some open ice, giving him the opportunity for the shot that turned into Farabee’s rebound tap-in.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 8 vs. Utah HC
Little things from the Flyers loss to Utah on Sunday night
Owen Tippett’s goal came from another play set up by Matvei Michkov, but on this occasion, less is more. Michkov is typically looking for passing lanes that nobody else sees, but on this play he recognizes that Morgan Frost is not in the best position to receive a pass. He does, however, detect Tippett coming, and the best play turns out to be just leaving the puck for the oncoming Tippett at the top of the circle.
The last mention for this game goes to Scott Laughton, who makes a quiet unappreciated play on a late-second-period penalty kill. He and Travis Konecny are at the end of a shift, and Konency is headed to the bench after feeding it ahead to Laughton. It would be simple and rather common for Laughton to just dump this puck in and change himself, but instead he takes the opportunity to lift a fly ball to goaltender Jaxson Stauber and then follow it up. This leaves Stauber with no choice but to freeze the puck for a Flyers offensive zone faceoff, which Noah Cates then won. This whole sequence killed an extra 15 or so seconds off the penalty versus if Laughton had just gained the red line and dumped it in.