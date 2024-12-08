Owen Tippett has picked up his play over the past week, and it’s plays like this that he will attempt when his game’s at its best. He comes down the left side before cutting to the slot and, to make it through the traffic, saucers the puck to himself. This doesn’t result in a shot on goal, but just the idea to do this is something the Flyers like to see.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 7 vs. Bruins
Plays of interest during the Satuday matinee.
The work from Sean Couturier on the Flyers’ first and third goals deserves a closer look. On the Michkov power play goal, it’s just a soft poke away from two Bruins that gets it to Michkov, rather than any attempt to gain control and send it over.
On the Cam York goal, Couturier doesn’t draw a point, but he’s a big factor. At the left of the net, he draws the attention of the Bruins defense to the extent that he gets a shot to the back that actually sends him into Jeremy Swayman. This shot probably beats Swayman anyway, but Couturier’s presence certainly didn’t hurt.
Here’s a sequence from Egor Zamula where he has the puck on the right point and creates a shooting lane with a nice deceptive move around the Bruins forward. The shot unfortunately gets kicked out relatively quickly, but Zamula is fast to recover and gets himself into position to break up the rush the other way.
And finally, Morgan Frost starts this counterattack the other way with a great stick check on Mason Lohrei that not only dispossesses him, but also serves as the breakout pass to Matvei Michkov. Also, appreciate Michkov’s pass to Emil Andrae, which is perfectly paced to arrive in concert with the blueliner.