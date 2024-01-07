Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 6 vs. Flames

Ed Snider spent his Flyers career watching games first from a suite immediately next to the press box at The Spectrum, and then from Suite 4 at Wells Fargo Center. There was one hard and fast rule in those suites, and that was not to try to talk to Mr. Snider while the game was going on. He was laser-focused on the action on the ice, and didn’t want any distractions.

During all the reflection Saturday afternoon, there were a few situations where it harkened a smile to think what Mr. Snider would have done in those moments. He had a phone in those suites, and a card with numbers for a handful of key individuals in the organization. If he saw something he didn’t like, or had a question about, he’d get on that phone at a whistle. If you were one of the individuals on that card, you’d better be ready to answer if the phone rang.

So when Garnet Hathaway got a roughing penalty for being put in a headlock by a Calgary player, someone’s phone probably would have rang – even if it was for nothing else other than a vent session. Who he called in that moment probably would have depended on the day.

A few others:

Cam Atkinson continues to try to break out of his scoring funk with the hope that when one comes, they’ll come in bunches. He nearly broke through early in the contest and then had a breakaway with just over four minutes left in the second period that was only a breakaway because of a bit of a jailbreak with Owen Tippett. Atkinson’s going to get shut down by Noah Hanifin here if he keeps it himself, so he slides it over to Tippett. Once Tippett draws Hanifin’s pressure, he slides it right back to Atkinson. It turned a slightly dangerous scoring chance into a very dangerous one. It didn’t go for Atkinson and the drought continues, but Mr. Snider would have been downstairs after a game like this with a handshake and encouragement to just stay with it.