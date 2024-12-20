Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 19 vs. Kings

On Foerster’s second goal, we send a nod to Morgan Frost, who makes a terrific pass from behind the net to find Foerster in front. But the other thing to look at here is how LA defends this, and why it’s exactly the opposite of what the Flyers coaching staff teaches its defensemen to do. Frost is behind the net and doesn’t really have a ton of options until Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson reaches for him. When Edmundson does that, he leaves Foerster out in front and also opens himself up, which gives Frost space to get a pass through. When the Flyers are defending this situation, the directive is that if you can’t reach the player who’s behind the net, you don’t reach – you just leave him back there and hold the post to cut off the pass out in front, instead forcing it to the outside. The opponent can’t (usually) score from behind the net, and forcing the pass to the outside creates a situation a lot less dangerous than when it slips right out in front. What happens here is a prime example of why the Flyers defend these plays the way they do, and Frost and Foerster are able to take advantage.