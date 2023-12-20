Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 19 vs. Devils

Ryan Poehling’s first goal arrived via courier from points unknown. Let’s first appreciate the active stick by Poehling, which is made possible because he recognizes that Jack Hughes has gained possession and has an outlet opportunity across the ice. Poehling accelerates and gets himself into that lane, picking it off before Hughes even sees him.

Then when he crosses paths with Farabee and hands it off. Poehling heads to an open area. Probably nobody on the ice expected Farabee to go across the grain like that, because most times that would have become a shot with a look to the net-front player for a deflection. And that’s the direction Farabee was looking, not at Poehling. But Farabee had an idea where Poehling was going, and the crossing of paths caused the Devils to switch assignments and Poehling wasn’t picked up. It was a great read by Farabee that resulted in a goal at a very important time of the game.