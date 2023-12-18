Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 16 vs. Red Wings

John Tortorella’s philosophy requires a commitment to shot blocking, and that’s not just for the big defensemen. It goes all around, and sometimes an unexpected contributor will lead the way. That was Joel Farabee on Saturday, who blocked four shots for just his third career game of four blocks or more. Perhaps more impressive was that he got three of them within the last or first minute of a period – times when it might be easy to coast into an intermission or ease into a period. That’s not what this team is about though. Also, Farabee fronted Moritz Seider for three of the four blocks, someone who, at 6-4, 205 lbs, is no fun to stand in front of. The Flyers rank fifth in the NHL in total blocks this season, and it’s been a big reason for their success.