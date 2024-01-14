A game like Saturday’s takes a lot of little things to be successful. A few of them are listed here, starting with a play by Ryan Poehling very early in the game. Winnipeg was on the power play when Poehling made a diving play to deflect this point-to-point pass and prevent a one-timer from coming in on net. If this pass gets through, who knows where that one-timer goes and whether this game starts off very differently.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 14 vs. Jets
Some things that contributed to the gutsy win over the Jets.
Later on in the second period, the Flyers were wrapping up a power play when a pass from Travis Konency to the point missed the mark and went right to Josh Morrissey coming out of the box. That gave Winnipeg an odd-man rush, but Joel Farabee hustled back and blocked the shot generated by the chance.
And then in the game’s final minutes, the Flyers were called for icing and as such had five players stuck on the ice who had been out there for more than two minutes in the final stages of the second half of a back-to-back – a bad recipe.
Right off the next faceoff though, Tyson Foerster defends the house well and he’s able to force a turnover with a deflection of a pass off the shaft of his stick. That allows the Flyers to clear the zone and get to center ice for a dump-in and an all-important change.