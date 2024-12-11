Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 10 vs. Blue Jackets

Jamie Drysdale’s first period included three mentions for this column and that didn’t even include his assist. First up in this clip is a good defensive play that fits in with Philadelphia’s approach in their own zone, which is to prevent passes coming from behind the net into the high-danger areas in front of it. The methodology is not to chase opponents into that behind-the-net spot, but rather hold the posts and block anything coming in that direction, forcing any passes out wide. Drysdale accomplishes that here, blocking an attempted feed out front that would have created a high-danger chance.

Later in the frame, he singlehandedly snuffs out a Columbus rush along the far boards. Then on another Columbus outlet, he gets a stick out and makes a one-touch pass that both stops the breakout and sends the Flyers going the other way.