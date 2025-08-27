Garnet Hathaway Launches Engine 19 IPA with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Today, Garnet Hathaway, Flyers Charities, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery announced the launch of Engine 19 IPA, a citrus-forward pale ale brewed with a purpose. The collaboration comes in an effort to support Hathaway’s ongoing commitment to supporting local first responders and their families through his and his wife Lindsay’s Hath’s Heroes initiative.

Brought to life over the course of a year, Engine 19 IPA reflects a shared passion between Hathaway and Dogfish Head for crafting something that brings people together for a cause. Known for their off-centered approach to brewing, Dogfish Head worked closely with Hathaway to create a beer that’s both flavorful and meaningful, with a recipe inspired by community connection, approachability, and celebration. The result of their collaboration is an approachable 6.5% ABV beer featuring Simcoe, Chinook and Citra hops for aromas of pine and pithy citrus rounded out by flavors of passion fruit, toffee and biscuit.

To give fans an inside look at the creation of Engine 19 IPA, On the Fly Productions, the Flyers’ in-house content team, released a behind-the-scenes video capturing the full journey, from early brewery sessions and taste testing to packaging and community impact. Fans can watch “Engine 19: Behind the Beer” on the Philadelphia Flyers Official YouTube Channel.

“Lindsay and I are beyond thrilled for Engine 19 to finally hit the shelves,” said Hathaway. “This isn’t just a beer, it’s a way to support the people who show up for our communities day in and day out. Bringing this to life with Dogfish Head and Flyers Charities has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it and join us in making a difference.”

“For as long as we’ve been brewing beer (30 years!), Dogfish Head has also been committed to giving back to our local communities through our Beer & Benevolence program. Since the beginning, it's those folks that have nourished our off-centered roots, helping us get to where we are today,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “It’s been a blast collaborating with Garnet and Lindsay and the Flyers Charities team, and we’re super excited to see how drinkers respond to Engine 19 IPA. Together, we’ve crafted one heck of a beer that not only tastes good, but it does good!”

“With a focus on raising funds to give back to our local community, Flyers Charities is always looking for creative ways to make a lasting impact and Engine 19 IPA is a perfect example of that,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Garnet brought this idea to us with a clear passion for supporting first responders and making a difference through Hath’s Heroes. To see it come to life with the help of Dogfish Head has been incredible, and we’re proud to be part of something that gives back in such a meaningful and authentic way.”

To officially celebrate the beer hitting shelves next month, Flyers Charities and Dogfish Head will host an official launch party on Wednesday, September 10, at PHS Beer Garden South Street from 6-8 p.m. Free and open to the public*, the event will feature Engine 19 IPA samples, Flyers raffle items and appearances by Flyers players and other Flyers personalities.

Engine 19 IPA will be available on draft, and in 6pk/12oz cans, throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Flyers fans and beer connoisseurs can also purchase the beer while attending Flyers games this season while supplies last. To track down some Engine 19 IPA, keep an eye on the Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder.

*PHS Beer Garden is a family-friendly establishment. Folks under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.