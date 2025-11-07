Friday Forecheck: York is Thriving

Thursday's game was not an outlier. York's recent play on both sides of the puck has been outstanding. He's always had above-average mobility and a quick defensive stick. Now, with new head coach Rick Tocchet and defense/penalty kill coach Todd Reirden at the helm, York's total game has blossomed.

Travis Sanheim, York's regular blueline partner for the last three seasons, has noticed the increased assertiveness with the puck.

"I've always enjoyed playing with Cam. But now, instead of maybe getting rid of the puck right away, he's making plays. He's playing with a lot of confidence," Sanheim said on November 1.

The numbers prove it, too. York had an excellent training camp and preseason before suffering an injury in the final exhibition game. He missed the start of the season. Since his return, he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 11 games. His .82 points/game is the 11th-highest average among NHL defensemen.

"I'm feeling really good and I'm getting some different opportunities. Everyone has been buying in," York said.

York notes in particular that having a center supporting down low defensively in the box + 1 system has been a huge help to the team's defensemen. Meawhile, he's has established a strong communication rapport with both Tocchet and Reirden. He also credits previous Flyers assistant/ interim head coach Brad Shaw with laying the foundation for the growth he's shown as a two-way defenseman.

York has always had offensive potential. He was the No. 1 defenseman and power play captain of a USNTDP defense corps that saw all six of its starting defensemen drafted by NHL clubs. He also saw a lot of offensive zone responsibility in college at Michigan, the AHL with the Phantoms and pockets of his early NHL career.

Honoring Homer

Congratulations to Paul Holmgren for his induction on Thursday into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2025 honors. Other inductees this year included Clyde Simmons, Mike Rozier, Jeffrey Lurie, the 1985 Villanova Wildcats basketball team and the posthumous induction of boxer Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

A host of Flyers Alumni came out to the “Live!” hotel and casino event center on Thursday to honor “Homer”. Attending Alumni included Mark Howe, Bill Barber, the Watson brothers, Bob Kelly, Doug Crossman, Brian Propp, Lou Nolan and Zack Hill. Holmgren’s wife, Doreen, children Wes and Greta, plus a host of his grandchildren were on hand.

Normally a man of action rather than words, Holmgren delivered an eloquent and heartfelt four-minute acceptance speech. He gave special thanks to Ed Snider and Bob Clarke. Holmgren then walked over to the Flyers Alumni contingent to shake each person's hand and thank them for coming out.

"It was overwhelming to get this honor, when you look at all the names that have been inducted," Holmgren said.