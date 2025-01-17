Friday Forecheck: TK Showing the Way

'Everyone here, especially the guys who've been here for a while, we all know how hard it is to get into the playoffs. That's the one thing we're all pushing for," Konecny said on the January 15 edition of Flyers Daily.

"When I came back for camp, I was thinking, 'Now there's that price tag over your head.' Now people are putting dollars to your performance. It was short-lived. It was during camp. Then I kind of forgot about it and just went [on the ice] and had fun."

Konecny, who will turn 28 on March 11, has matured in many ways on the ice since debuting in the NHL at age 19 during the 2016-17 season. While Konecny is still a chirper who gets under opponents' skin, he stays more focused nowadays on winning the game. Likewise, he's added dimensions to his game -- such as penalty killing -- to his arsenal over the years.

Konecny has evolved into a team leader. Beyond scoring, he's also one of the first players to come to the defense of a teammate.

Most recently, when the Flyers took exception to a rough hit on defenseman Travis Sanheim by Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier, Konecny went at the rugged Olivier as play moved down the ice. Likewise, a few nights earlier, Konecny made an on-ice statement on behalf of the entire team when he challenged rookie Anaheim Ducks left winger Cutter Gauthier.

Konecny keeps things loose in the locker room. His best buddy on the team, Sanheim, is also Konecny's most frequent sparring partner to trade good-natured barbs. Following the game against the Ducks, Konecny kept peeking in the door to holler at Morgan Frost to hurry up with his postgame media availability.

While dealing with the media himself, Konecny is fairly laconic. Every once in a while, though, his sense of mischief shows up. It's usually in the form of mock griping about having to heap praise on Sanheim or another teammate who is within earshot. Then he turns serious for a moment and discusses what his teammate brings to the club. Konecny, in fact, prefers to talk about a teammate or the club in general to answering questions about himself.

ICYMI: Sanheim Never Stops Working on His Game

Sanheim was Flyers Daily host Jason Myrtetus's guest on the January 14 edition of the team's official every-day podcast. The player spoke in depth about how he has taken an ongoing look at every single facet of his on-ice game and off-ice routine to try to be the best possible version of himself he can be.

Sanheim's self-assessment reminded me of a famous quote from legendary Flyers head coach Fred Shero: "A lot of players like to practice only the things they're good at. If he's a good stickhandler, he likes to stickhandle at practice. If he's a good shooter, he likes to shoot dozens of pucks. But I want players to work more on things they aren't as good at. That's how they improve."

Fellow Manitoba native Shero passed away seven years before Travis Sanheim was even born. However, the current Flyers defenseman's willingness to self-critique every aspect of his game and preparations is a latter-day example of what the legendary head coach encouraged from his players.

If the voting for the Barry Ashbee Trophy were conducted at mid-season rather than near the end of the season, Sanheim would likely be a nearly unanimous pick to win the award for the third time in his career. Rasmus Ristolainen might be the closest challenger. Notably, both Sanheim (Team Canada) and Ristolainen (Team Finland) have been selected to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Frost Trending toward another Second-Half Surge

Flyers center Morgan Frost has had a noticeable pattern in his career so far in the National Hockey League. He has a tendency to get off to slow starts and then pick considerably over the latter one-half to two-thirds of the season.

The same pattern seems to be emerging for the now 25-year-old during the 2024-25 season to date.

Over the team's last 25 games, roughly dating back to when Frost returned to the lineup, Frost is tied with frequent linemate Owen Tippett for second on the team in scoring with 18 points apiece. Frost has 10 goals and eight assists while Tippett has nine goals and nine helpers. Only Konecny (28 points, 1.12 points per game) has outpaced Frost or Tippett (0.72).